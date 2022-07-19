CNN: Uvalde School Officials Have Decided to Fire Chief Arredondo

Officials with the Uvalde school district have decided to fire police chief Pete Arredondo over his response to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary, CNN reports.

CNN's reporter on the ground in Uvalde, Shimon Prokupecz, said in a series of tweets late Tuesday that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials were in the process of removing Arredondo, according to two sources.

"The process is unclear, but it may leave Arredondo no choice but to resign first," Prokupecz tweeted.

Almost four hours later, he tweeted, "Am told school officials have decided to terminate Pete Arredondo. This now needs to undergo a process. There is a chance Arredondo could resign before that process gets underway."

Arredondo can be seen on video released last week trying to negotiate with the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24 rather than following active-shooter training and leading a response into the room and taking the shooter out.

Instead, other officers finally went in on their own and killed the shooter after waiting more than an hour. A report released Sunday by the Texas House special committee investigating the slow response mentioned Arredondo's lack of leadership, but said an overall system failure was to blame.

Families of those killed have been calling for action to be taken against the chief. Arredondo had been elected to the city council before the shooting and was sworn in soon after, but did not attend the first two meetings when angry parents showed up to accuse him of negligence.

He resigned before the third meeting, at which other council members had planned to remove him. The council's bylaws allow for a member to be removed who misses three consecutive meetings.