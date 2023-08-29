×
Tags: uterus transplants | men | petition

AMA Slammed After Paper on Uterus Transplants for Men

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 10:43 AM EDT

A paper in the American Medical Association (AMA) Journal of Ethics discussing the morality of uterus transplants for biological men who claim female identity has been harshly criticized by the American Family Association (ASA), with the advocacy group demanding that doctors remember the Hippocratic Oath, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

The ASA circulated a petition demanding that the AMA "stop suggesting that taxpayers fund unnatural and irreversible gender-modifying procedures that disfigure the human body."

The petition states that the AMA has "basically exchanged the Hippocratic Oath for social and partisan activism" and urges doctors to remember their oath — "first, do no harm."

ASA Vice President Walker Wildmon told the Washington Examiner that "the American Medical Association should exist to protect and preserve innocent human life. This is the fundamental reason modern medicine exists.

"Instead, the AMA is promoting taxpayer-subsidized uterus transplants for men who think they’re women. God created women, and women only, to conceive and foster life in the womb. The AMA is crossing a dangerous line of moral and life-altering significance by promoting this procedure."

The AMA told the Washington Examiner that it does not have an official position on giving uteruses to men as a form of "gender affirmation" and that Journal of Ethics articles are "editorially independent" from the organization, though many doctors say articles in the publication can signal to the medical community where the next phase of medical treatment is headed.

"The AMA has no position — existing or anticipated — on the issue of uterus transplantation in transgender individuals," an AMA spokesperson said. "AMA policy is established through robust debate and the democratic processes of our House of Delegates, and the work of the AMA remains focused on the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health.”

Newsfront
