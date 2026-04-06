Records Show Security Lapses in Kirk Killing

Utah Valley University has released heavily redacted records — while withholding others entirely — in connection with the Sept. 10 killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, according to the Daily Caller.

The records were produced in response to the Caller's request for personal communications from campus Police Chief Jeff Long related to Kirk's death.

But the university disclosed only limited material, citing legal exemptions to black out large sections and keep other files from public view.

The response leaves major questions unanswered about the security failures surrounding Kirk's Turning Point USA event, which drew about 3,000 people.

The university had assigned just six campus police officers to the gathering.

The event also lacked basic security measures, including a ticketed entry system and metal detectors — problems that drew scrutiny and led Utah Republican state Rep. Ryan Wilcox to call the situation "a complete disaster."

Days after the shooting, the school said it would review its security preparedness.

The 50 documents released to the Caller include fragments of exchanges between unidentified individuals, some of whom appear to be university employees, before and after Kirk was killed.

In one Sept. 8 email, a person appeared to approve use of amplified sound for the TPUSA event, writing, "I don't see a problem with this, [redacted]."

Another email, dated Sept. 9, appeared to reference an effort to contact Kirk shortly before he was killed. "[Redacted] wants us to get a message to Charlie Kirk," the email said, alongside a phone number.

Authorities say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson crossed campus while hiding a rifle in his pant leg and while Kirk debated politics with students outdoors. Robinson then climbed the Losee Center, shot Kirk from the roof, and fled.

His parents later identified him from FBI photos and persuaded him to surrender after a 33-hour manhunt.

The university said releasing the full set of requested records could "jeopardize the security of public property, buildings or systems," "jeopardize the life or safety of an individual," and violate personal or educational privacy.

The university said nine redactions were made under state law protecting law enforcement investigations, proceedings, and a defendant's right to a fair trial. Two more were withheld as attorney-client privileged material.

The university also said it had "additional records" responsive to the request but did not release them for legal reasons.

Pressure for accountability grew after Brian Harpole, who led Kirk's private security detail, said Long failed to address a concern raised before the event. Harpole said Long indicated by text that the university's Sorenson Center rooftop would be secured.

"He comes back and his last correspondence was, 'I got you covered,'" Harpole said in November on "The Shawn Ryan Show." "What else am I to do when a command-level person from an accredited police department says, 'I've got this area?'"

In a press conference on the day Kirk was killed, Long acknowledged the security failure.

"We train for these things, and you think you have things covered and — you know, these things, unfortunately, they happen," Long said.

"You try to get your bases covered and unfortunately, today, we didn't," he said. "And, because of that, we had this tragic incident."