Utah Sues Snapchat Over 'Addictive' Algorithm for Kids

The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit against Snap Inc., the company that runs the social media app Snapchat, alleging that the company uses "deceptive design features that addict children" and cause harm.

The lawsuit, filed by Utah Attorney General Derek Brown and Gov. Spencer Cox, aims "to stop Snap's continued use of deceptive design features that addict children; harm their mental health and wellbeing; and facilitate illegal drug sales, sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, the distribution of pornography, and other unlawful acts."

They point to Snapchat's "vanishing design feature," where messages and images sent via the app will automatically disappear after being viewed.

"The app gives teens a false sense of security, leading them to believe their photos and messages disappear forever after being viewed, which encourages them to share riskier content. Predators exploit this misconception by taking screenshots and using them to extort their victims for money or additional sexual favors," the lawsuit states.

"Utah is taking a stand to protect our kids in an increasingly digital world," Cox told The Salt Lake Tribune. "This lawsuit against Snap is about accountability and about drawing a clear line: the well-being of our children must come before corporate profits."

Snap told KSL NewsRadio in a statement that the company "has no higher priority than the safety of Snapchatters. We are committed to making Snapchat a safe and fun environment for our community, and have built privacy and safety features into our service from the start."

It adds, "Last year, a social media law passed in Utah was preliminarily enjoined after the court ruled it was likely unconstitutional, violating the First Amendment's protection of free speech. Now, unable to accept the court's rejection of the state's legislation, the Utah Attorney General is resorting to civil litigation as a means to circumvent the court and impose age verification requirements and age-related restrictions in ways that are unconstitutional."