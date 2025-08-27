Trump Slams Utah Judge's Redistricting Ruling

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted a recent ruling that requires Utah to redraw its congressional districts, calling it "absolutely unconstitutional" as redistricting efforts intensify nationwide.

"Monday's Court Order in Utah is absolutely Unconstitutional. How did such a wonderful Republican State like Utah, which I won in every Election, end up with so many Radical Left Judges?" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

District Judge Dianna Gibson ruled in favor of citizen-led groups that sued the state Legislature, alleging it submitted gerrymandered maps in 2021. Trump, echoing some Utah political leaders, denounced the decision as a distortion of constitutional interpretation.

"All Citizens of Utah should be outraged at their activist Judiciary, which wants to take away our Congressional advantage, and will do everything possible to do so. This incredible State sent four great Republicans to Congress, and we want to keep it that way. The Utah GOP has to STAY UNITED, and make sure their four terrific Republican Congressmen stay right where they are!" the president said.

Trump won Utah by more than 30 points last November.

All four of Utah's congressional districts are held by Republicans, but a redrawn map, particularly if Salt Lake City is kept more intact, could open the door for Democrats to gain a House seat.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, echoed Trump's criticism, posting on X that Gibson and others were "ignoring the law and the Constitution to turn Utah blue."

He added, "Legislative maps should be drawn by state legislatures, not by unelected 'independent commissions' meant to benefit Democrats."

Utah's efforts are just the latest in a flurry of redistricting plans coming from both red and blue states in recent weeks.

In Texas, Republican lawmakers passed a redistricting plan that would add up to five GOP-leaning seats.

In response, California Democrats are pushing for a special November ballot measure that would bypass the independent redistricting commission and enact a new map favoring Democrats.