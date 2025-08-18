WATCH TV LIVE

UN Spends US Taxpayer Money on 'Gender Diversity' Training

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 01:03 PM EDT

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, created by the U.N. Security Council to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel's 1978 invasion and funded with a substantial amount of U.S. taxpayer money, has "gender diversity" training and lessons on "gender mainstreaming in military operations," reported the Washington Free Beacon.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon, composed of 10,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries, has drawn criticism from numerous U.S. lawmakers and those with prominent roles in President Donald Trump's administration.

White House appointees came into office this year with the aim of shutting down UNIFIL as soon as possible. They regard the operation as an ineffectual waste of money that's merely delaying the goal of eliminating Hezbollah's influence.

The Free Beacon report found that U.N. organization has a "gender unit" and employs a "military gender adviser." The group also boasts a "gender task force" meant to "boost women's role in peacekeeping" and maintains "gender-sensitive accommodations" at its bases amid a 2023 push "for more diverse and efficient operations."

