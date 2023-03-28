×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: uss nimitz | carrier | strike | group | south korea

USS Nimitz Leads Carrier Strike Group Into South Korean Port

By    |   Tuesday, 28 March 2023 09:59 PM EDT

A U.S. Navy carrier strike group composed of 7,000 sailors and Marines arrived Tuesday in South Korea’s largest port city as a show of military might amid rising tensions with North Korea, which has been increasing its test launches of short- and long-range ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The USS Nimitz nuclear-powered carrier led Carrier Strike Group 11 into Busan, South Korea, a day after the strike group trained with the South Korean Navy in international waters south of the southern island of Jeju.

The drills are part of the two-weeklong Ssangyong Exercise in and around the Korean Peninsula, the largest U.S.-South Korean maritime drill in five years. Stars & Stripes, citing South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, reported 30 ships and 70 aircraft, including FA-18 fighters and E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft, and roughly 50 amphibious assault vessels, are scheduled to participate in the exercises through Monday.

The Korean Times reported that North Korea on Monday claimed it fired tactical ballistic missiles loaded with simulated nuclear warheads following a series of earlier weapons tests, including that of an underwater nuclear attack drone.

The Nimitz’s arrival in Busan is its first in 10 years and comes six months after a visit by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. Two days before arriving, the Nimitz and destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Decatur conducted anti-submarine and air defense drills with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Stars & Stripes reported.

In a press briefing aboard the Nimitz on Monday, Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander of the carrier strike group, talked about the allies' readiness to deal with North Korean threats, The Korean Times reported.

"I'm not threatened or worried about North Korea," he said, noting the U.S. has "deployable strategic assets at the ready every day."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. Navy carrier strike group composed of 7,000 sailors and Marines arrived Tuesday in South Korea's largest port city as a show of military might amid rising tensions with North Korea, which has been increasing its test launches of short- and long-range ballistic...
uss nimitz, carrier, strike, group, south korea
298
2023-59-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 09:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved