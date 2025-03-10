WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: usps | conservative | william f. buckley | stamp | honor | national review

USPS Honors Conservative Icon Buckley on New Stamp

Monday, 10 March 2025 07:18 PM EDT

The United States Postal Service last week unveiled a new postage stamp featuring conservative icon and National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

Hailing him as "one of the most influential public intellectuals in modern U.S. history," the USPS said in an announcement that Buckley "defined the conservative movement of the mid-20th century and was one of its most recognizable spokesmen."

"Author of more than 50 books, Buckley founded National Review, one of the nation's leading conservative publications, and hosted the Emmy Award–winning public affairs television program Firing Line for more than 30 years. Original art by Dale Stephanos features a portrait of Buckley, created by hand with graphite and charcoal on hot-press watercolor paper, then refined digitally. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp," it added.

Buckley, who died in 2008, "created the conservative movement," Jack Fowler, publisher of National Review, said at the time.

"I don't think anybody else had the charm and talent to pull this off," said Fowler. "And it's a monumental achievement. He created a major political movement that has profoundly shaped America and the world."

Known for challenging conventional wisdom, Buckley authored more than 40 books including 1951's "God and Man at Yale," a criticism of liberal ideology that catapulted him to fame.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 10 March 2025 07:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

