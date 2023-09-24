×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: usher | super bowl | las vegas

R&B Star Usher to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

usher

Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:50 PM EDT

Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the NFL, Apple Music, and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in the statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

Since the release of his debut album in 1994, Usher Raymond IV has sold over 80 million records worldwide, climbing atop music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards, considered by many to be the most prestigious awards in the music industry.

Billboard magazine crowned him the second most successful artist of the 2000s.

"U Got It Bad," "OMG," and "Yeah!" are among the 44-year-old singer's chart-topping hits. Usher is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of his residency show "Usher: My Way."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career," NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in the news release announcing the decision.

Last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by R&B star Rihanna, was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, organizers said.

Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the NFL, Apple Music, and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday.
usher, super bowl, las vegas
243
2023-50-24
Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved