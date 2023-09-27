Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show to Include Pole Dancers

Pop sensation Usher reportedly is planning for his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show to feature pole dancers in tasteful attire.

"Usher plans on having ... pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course, as well as dancers on roller skates," a source told PageSix. "He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching."

Renowned for featuring stripper-styled dancers in his Las Vegas shows, Usher seeks to bring this flair to the NFL's Super Bowl stage while upholding the league's family-friendly standards, Breitbart reported.

"[Usher] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage," the source continued. "Beyonce, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince, and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments. And now that Usher is taking the stage, he wants to do something different, unforgettable, and over-the-top."

The NFL contends that Usher's show will be one "for the history books."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career; we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Super Bowl Halftime Shows have occasionally ignited controversy among spectators. In 2012, rapper MIA faced backlash for a provocative act when she extended her middle finger to the audience during Madonna's halftime performance.

However, the most infamous and contentious moment unfolded in 2004 when singer Justin Timberlake unexpectedly exposed co-star Janet Jackson's right breast, adorned with a nipple shield, by tearing away a portion of her costume.

This incident, famously labeled the "Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction," generated significant backlash and resulted in Jackson's dismissal from the Grammy telecast a week later.

Usher took to his Instagram account to deliver the news that he would be performing at the Super Bowl, posting a video featuring former NFL star and current Colorado University football coach Deion Sanders, commonly called Coach Prime. In the video, Sanders was the one to reveal the exciting announcement to Usher.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon," Usher wrote.

The singer further plans to unveil his forthcoming album on Super Bowl Sunday, with "Coming Home" set to mark his first release since 2016.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.