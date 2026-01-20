It's a Boy! Usha Vance Pregnant With Couple's Fourth Child

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child.

"We are very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple wrote in a statement posted on their Instagram account and Usha Vance's X account. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

Usha Vance, who turned 40 on Jan. 6, is the first wife of a sitting vice president to be pregnant while her husband is in office. Three times in U.S. history, a first lady has given birth while her husband was president. Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to daughters Esther in 1893 and Marion in 1895 during his second term. In 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy, wife of President John F. Kennedy, gave birth prematurely to Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days later.

"The most pro-family administration in history!" the White House wrote on X. "CONGRATULATIONS!"

The Vances' other children are Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4. JD Vance, 41, and Usha Vance met while they were students at Yale Law School and married in 2014.

Before her husband was selected as President Donald Trump's running mate, Usha Vance worked as a lawyer for the firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. She clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court and Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.