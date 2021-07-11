×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Syria | usforces

No Injuries, Damage in Attack Against US Forces in Syria

No Injuries, Damage in Attack Against US Forces in Syria

In this Nov. 11, 2019, photo, Bradley fighting vehicles are parked at a U.S. military base at an undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria,. (AP/Darko Bandic)

Sunday, 11 July 2021 04:58 PM

U.S. forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria in recent days.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria.

U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday alone, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members.

While there have not been immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks, analysts believed they were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran vowed to retaliate after U.S. strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members last month.

Iran has denied supporting attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria and condemned U.S. air strikes on Iranian-backed groups.

The United States has been holding indirect talks with Iran aimed at bringing both nations back into compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned by the Trump administration. No date has been set for a next round of the talks, which adjourned on June 20.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. forces in eastern Syria took indirect fire on Saturday but initial reports did not indicate any casualties or damage, a U.S. defense official told Reuters.
usforces
212
2021-58-11
Sunday, 11 July 2021 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved