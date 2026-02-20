USDA Defends $12 Billion Subsidy Amid Farm Economy Challenges

As the U.S. Department of Agriculture prepares to dole out $12 billion in government subsidies next week, officials and economists at the agency's annual forum near Washington defended the assistance as a necessary measure to prevent more farmers from financial ruin.

The two-day meeting this week in Arlington, Virginia, focused on a challenging farm economy that could see further headwinds after the Supreme Court on Friday struck down Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies.

The ruling handed a stinging defeat to the Republican president, with major implications for the global economy and potential ripple effects on the U.S. farm sector.

WHAT USDA IS DOING