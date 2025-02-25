WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: usda | climate change | data | website | lawsuit | farmers | green

USDA Sued Over Climate Data Removal

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 08:06 PM EST

Farmers and environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday, accusing the agency of an "unlawful purge" of data related to "climate change" from its website, The Hill reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Earthjustice and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University on behalf of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Environmental Working Group, alleged that the USDA on Jan. 30 ordered the removal climate policies, datasets, and resources without any public notice or explanation and without following federal transparency laws.

"This lawsuit," the filing read, "challenges the U.S. Department of Agriculture's unlawful purge of climate-related policies, guides, datasets, and resources from its websites, without any advance notice as required by the Paperwork Reduction Act, without engaging in reasoned decision-making as required by the Administrative Procedure Act, and in violation of its obligation under the Freedom of Information Act to publish certain information proactively."

The plaintiffs argued that the deleted resources provided essential information on climate-smart agriculture, forest conservation, and "clean energy projects in rural America."

"By wiping critical climate resources from the USDA's website," Anne Schechinger, the Midwest director for the Environmental Working Group argued, according to The Hill, "the Trump administration has deliberately stripped farmers and ranchers of the vital tools they need to confront the escalating extreme weather threats like droughts and floods."

"This lawsuit isn't just about transparency — it's about holding those in power accountable for undermining the very information that helps protect the livelihoods of food producers, the food system, and our future."

The Knight First Amendment Institute argued that the effects of the data purge would extend beyond farmers and into the economy.

"USDA's policies influence everything from the shape of our economy to the food we eat. Farmers, researchers, and advocates rely on USDA data to make important decisions about their work," Stephanie Krent, a Knight First Amendment Institute staff attorney, said.

"USDA's sudden elimination of webpages that used to provide this information hurts all of us. Members of the public have a right to know how the department is implementing its priorities and administering its programs."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Farmers and environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday, accusing the agency of an "unlawful purge" of data related to "climate change" from its website, The Hill reported.
usda, climate change, data, website, lawsuit, farmers, green, transparency, laws
361
2025-06-25
Tuesday, 25 February 2025 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved