USC Cancels Commencement Speech, Cites Safety Concerns

Amid widespread scrutiny of higher education from federal lawmakers, the University of Southern California (USC) canceled its pro-Palestinian valedictorian's commencement speech, citing safety concerns.

Reports of discrimination at colleges and universities have increased nationwide since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with Islamophobia and antisemitism the focus of much congressional inquiry.

"Tradition must give way to safety," Andrew Guzman, USC provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement on Monday.

"This decision is not only necessary to maintain the safety of our campus and students, but is consistent with the fundamental legal obligation — including the expectations of federal regulators — that universities act to protect students and keep our campus community safe," Guzman added.

Asna Tabassum, USC's class of 2024 valedictorian, said she was told on Monday that she would no longer be allowed to give a speech at the commencement ceremony in May.

Tabassum is a self-described first-generation South Asian-American Muslim.

"Although this should have been a time of celebration for my family, friends, professors and classmates, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices have subjected me to a campaign of racist hatred because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all," she wrote in a statement released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

A biomedical engineer who minored in resistance to genocide, Tabassum said she learned "that ordinary people are capable of unspeakable acts of violence when they are taught hate fueled by fear."

"And due to widespread fear, I was hoping to use my commencement speech to inspire my classmates with a message of hope," she said. "By canceling my speech, USC is only caving to fear and rewarding hatred."

In a statement, CAIR called on the university to reverse its decision and allow Tabassum to speak.

"The dishonest and defamatory attacks on Asna are nothing more than thinly-veiled manifestations of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism, which have been weaponized against college students across the country who speak up for human rights – and for Palestinian humanity," Executive Director Hussam Ayloush wrote.

Tabassum said she met with university officials on April 14 and asked about the school's safety concerns but was told that although "the University had the resources to take appropriate safety measures" for the speech, it "would not be doing so since increased security protections is not what the University wants to 'present as an image.'"

"Because I am not aware of any specific threats against me or the university, because my request for the details underlying the university's threat assessment has been denied, and because I am not being provided any increased safety to be able to speak at commencement, there remain serious doubts about whether USC's decision to revoke my invitation to speak is made solely on the basis of safety," she said in her statement.

In a post on Instagram, the USC student group Trojans for Israel called for Tabassum's removal and questioned the university's selection of her as the commencement speaker.

"All 236 eligible Valedictory candidates have valuable work ethic and accomplishments, but the University chose a candidate who publicly propagates antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric as the most esteemed representative of the Class of 2024," the group wrote. "We call on President Folt and the University to act on their word and reconsider this selection."