Pentagon: US to Expand Training Ukrainian Troops in Europe

The Pentagon has imminent plans to expand its training of Ukrainian troops in Europe, as the Russia-Ukraine war draws closer to the 10-month anniversary.

From the Pentagon's perspective, bolstering the European training program represents the "logical next step" in fending off Russia's continued missile strikes in Ukraine.

"We will expand U.S.-led training for the Ukrainian armed forces, to include joint maneuver and combined arms operations training, while building upon the specialized equipment training that we're already providing to the Ukrainians," said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Thursday.

The enhanced training in Germany will feature the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command's 7th Army Training Command and include approximately 500 Ukrainians per month starting in January, according to Ryder.

The training regimen will include "live-fire exercises," then squad, platoon, and "company-level training" that will conclude with battalion-level maneuver training, in addition to battalion headquarters staff training.

The Europe-based program will be "based on the needs of our Ukrainian partners and the evolving situation in Ukraine," said Ryder, while adding he was "not aware" of any demands to increase the number of U.S. forces in Europe.

"We have forces in place that have been conducting training. So to my knowledge, no significant increase in support," said Ryder.

According to media reports, the U.S. has trained approximately 23,000 Ukrainian forces inside their country over the last seven years, with the National Guard largely facilitating the exercises.

The cost of this program since 2014: A reported $126 million.

Back in October, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division was deployed to Europe for war games preparations — marking the first time in 80 years the company stepped foot on European soil.

The "Screaming Eagles," a light infantry unit that's trained to do battle at any point of the world within hours, has been conducting wartime simulations in Europe.

Approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne's home base in Kentucky have been deployed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.