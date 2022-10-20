'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Raised Funds for 500 Drones to Ukraine

Actor Mark Hamill's commitment to helping the Ukrainian troops in their ongoing war with Russia is already bearing fruit.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Radio, the former "Star Wars" star admitted to sending at least 500 drones to Ukraine through the country's fundraising platform.

"Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define war outcomes; they protect their land, their people; they monitor the border; they're eyes in the sky," Hamill told the "Sound On" program with Bloomberg.

Hamill then added, "I was really shocked because they give me these updates at least two or three times a week about what's going on, and they said they've received over 500 drones since I started this."

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the 71-year-old Hamill — known best for his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker — had been named an ambassador for the UNITED24's Army of Drones project.

The United24 initiative provides for the regular procurement of drones, the machinery repair and prompt replacement, as well as pilot training for military forces.

In a recent statement, Hamill expressed his gratitude for joining the initiative, saying this period marks the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukrainians defeat Russia.

"In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support. That's why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones," Hamill said in his statement.

"I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world. Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire," added Hamill, perhaps drawing a connection between "Star Wars" (specifically Darth Vader) and the real-life Russians.