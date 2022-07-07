×
Tags: usa | russia | ukraine | aid | shelter | food | water

Rev. Graham to Newsmax: 'Army of Volunteers' Fuel Samaritan's Purse Growth in Ukraine

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Thursday, 07 July 2022 08:17 PM EDT

Samaritan's Purse, the evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in need as a key part of its Christian missionary work, has put up some staggering numbers in Ukraine since late February — in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of the neighboring country.

In just four-plus months, Samaritan's Purse has helped 2 million people, distributed more than 10,500 metric tons of food, provided more than 2.3 million liters of clean water, and treated nearly 14,500 patients across eight medical sites.

"How do you distribute something like that? Well, you've got to have partners," the Rev. Franklin Graham told Newsmax on Thursday night on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." 

Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said this monumental undertaking has been 30 years in the making, through the process of developing long-lasting relationships with churches, hospitals and other civic-minded institutions.

"The key is working with the churches. It all starts with the churches ... and we've got a great network in Ukraine," said Graham, who is in Alaska working on a separate Samaritan's Purse mission, assisting injuried U.S. military veterans and their spouses.

Samaritan's Purse's sophisticated network begins with thousands of doctors, nurses, health officials, business leaders, and "an army of volunteers" being trained in the United States, Graham said.

The volunteers ''have other jobs. But when called upon, they drop everything they're doing and help us," said Graham, son of the Rev. Billy Graham and president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. "You wouldn't be able to do this without volunteers" who are also firm believers in God and Jesus Christ.

"We go in Jesus' name," Graham added. "Samaritan's Purse is a Christian organization ... but we accept help from everybody and anybody."

It may be summer in the United States, but Graham says Samaritan's Purse is already focused on helping the Ukrainian people for the months ahead.

"We're already focused on winter," said Graham, when discussing the massive collection of blankets, bedding and coats, along with protective gear for keeping shelters warm. "We've got to prepare now."

