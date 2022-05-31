×
Report: Texas, Arizona, Florida Posted Biggest Population Gains in 2021

(Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 07:11 PM

Five states accounted for the 15 greatest population surges among U.S. cities in 2021, according to an Axios report.

Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Texas and Tennessee dominated the population growth curves for 2021 (percentage-wise), citing new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The big winner in the survey: Georgetown, Texas, experienced the most residential growth from July 2020 to July 2021, at 10.5%.

If this trend continues, Axios speculates that Georgetown, a suburb of Austin, the state's capital, "would double the city's [current] population in less than seven years."

The other cities showing robust surges:

  • Leander, Texas (10.1%).
  • Queen Creek, Arizona (8.9%).
  • Buckeye, Arizona (8.6%).
  • New Braunfels, Texas (8.3%).
  • Fort Myers, Florida (6.8%).
  • Casa Grande, Arizona (6.2%).
  • Maricopa, Arizona (6.1%).
  • North Port, Florida (5.5%.).
  • Spring Hill, Tennessee (5.4%).
  • Goodyear, Arizona (5.4%).
  • Port St. Lucie, Florida (5.2%). 

The 13th-, 14th- and 15th-fastest-growing areas were all suburbs of Boise, Idaho: Meridian (5.2%), Caldwell (5.2%) and Nampa (5.0%).

"The U.S. is spreading out, heading South and West and creating new boomtowns, tech hubs and rising power centers," according to the U.S. Census Bureau report.

The majority of cities on this list either lean Republican (politically) or have a more purple voter demographic. 

Conversely, the U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show Democrat-run cities such as New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles leading the way in urban residential decline.

New York City incurred the survey's greatest decline, by a wide margin, losing more than 305,000 residents from mid-2020 to mid-2021.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

"The top 15 largest cities remained the same as in 2020 although more than half experienced decreases in their population between 2020 and 2021: New York City (-305,465); Los Angeles (-40,537); Chicago (-45,175); Houston, Texas (-11,777); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (-24,754); San Diego, California (-3,783); Dallas, Texas (-14,777); San Jose, California (-27,419); and Indianapolis, Indiana (-5,343)."

San Francisco lost roughly 6.3% of its population in 2021, the highest-percentage loss of any U.S. city.

And among the 10 largest U.S. cities, only San Antonio and Phoenix gained more residents in 2021, at approximately 13,000 people each.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.




