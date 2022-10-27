Pentagon Warns NKorea It Wouldn't 'Survive' Release of Nukes

The Pentagon and three other U.S. defense organizations issued a stern warning to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un this week, relaying that his government would not "survive" any releases of nuclear weapons across the Korean Peninsula.

Along with the National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review, the Pentagon assessment of major policy documents — released Thursday — outlined a range of measures the United States has implemented to defend against a number of global challenges, involving the governments of Iran, North Korea, China and Russia.

For the assessment pertaining to North Korea, it included a "direct and explicit threat to Pyongyang," according to Newsweek.

"Our strategy for North Korea recognizes the threat posed by its nuclear, chemical, missile and conventional capabilities, and in particular the need to make clear to the Kim regime the dire consequences should it use nuclear weapons," the Nuclear Posture Review stated.

The report continued: "Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime. There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive."

Tensions between North Korea and various U.S. allies have seemingly risen over the past few months.

North Korea has begun testing its long-range weapons, which apparently feature more advanced platforms for carrying smaller tactical nuclear weapons.

There have also been a rise in border alerts, according to Newsweek, including North Korean aircraft and vessels "approaching the disputed boundaries between the two Koreas," including one reported incident from earlier this week, resulting in North and South Korea both firing warning shots.

"The United States nuclear weapons continue to play a role in deterring such attacks" from North Korea, the Pentagon's threat-assessment stated. "Further, we will hold the regime responsible for any transfers it makes of nuclear weapons technology, material or expertise to any state or non-state actors."

The Pentagon document also referenced the Biden administration's offer to explore talks with North Korea, a policy that potentially "calls for a calibrated diplomatic approach to secure practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our Allies and partners, and deployed forces."

The document continued: "At the same time, we will continue to press North Korea to comply with its obligations under various United Nations Security Council resolutions and return to negotiations to verifiably eliminate its nuclear program. With respect to reducing or eliminating the threat from North Korea, our goal remains the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un joined South Korean President Moon-Jae for historic summit talks, which seemingly included a pathway for permanent peace deals being struck.

However, long-range peace talks with Trump officials hit a snag in the end; and now, the prospect of peace or all-out denuclearization with North Korea lies in the Biden White House's hands.