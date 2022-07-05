Report: Migrants' Escape Rate at US-Mexico Border Up 18 Percent From Last Year

More than 476,000 migrants escaped apprehension from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) — an 18.3% increase from the 389,000 "got-aways" for the previous fiscal year, according to a report from Breitbart News.

Citing a source from the Breitbart piece, the Border Patrol historically relies upon traditional techniques to locate and count footprints, along with other physical evidence left behind at popular migrant crossings.

However, the last metric has been all but removed from the equation, since Border Patrol currently doesn't have the requisite manpower for prolonged migrant trackings and apprehensions.

A typical day of border monitoring yields roughly 7,000 migrant arrests, according to Breitbart.

In some areas, though, large migrant groups are taxing Border Patrol resources and contributing to the increased number of got-aways. As reported by Breitbart, in one Texas border town alone, 1,772 migrants were apprehended in one day.

In April, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to members of the House Judiciary Committee that there were more than 389,000 got-aways in fiscal year 2021.

At the current pace, next year's projected number of got-aways will nearly double this year's count, according to the CBP source.

Earlier this week, Secretary Mayorkas said the federal government had cleared out more budget space in 2023 for additional Border Patrol hires.

Stemming from a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Department of Homeland Security will soon end the Trump era Migrant Protection Protocols program, otherwise known as the "remain in Mexico" policy.

Mayorkas expressed his approval over the ruling which allows CBP to stop returning migrants to Mexico, as they await asylum processing.

In May, a record number of migrants unlawfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.