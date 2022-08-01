Taiwan Preparing for Chinese Invasion as Pelosi Plans Island Visit

Taiwanese defense officials are bracing for the possibility of war with China this week, in response to the Asia visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with a delegation of U.S. congressional leaders.

Among the high-alert measures taken this week: All leave requests from the Taiwanese soldiers have been denied or postponed; and Taiwanese officers have been instructed to "immediately" mobilize their troops, in anticipation of military conflict with China.

A Pelosi visit to Taiwan could potentially put a major strain on geopolitical relations between the U.S. and China.

Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as part of China's territory.

According to The Chronicle, an Australia-based publication, Taiwan's 23 million residents "have long lived with the possibility of an invasion, but the threat has intensified under Chinese President Xi Jinping."

Neither White House nor Pentagon officials have taken a public stance on Pelosi's trip to Asia. That may be due to the U.S. diplomatically recognizing China as a superpower, but also backing Taiwan's democratic system of government.

Tensions traditionally run high between China and Taiwan. In one example, China reportedly flew 129 warplanes over Taiwan for three straight days in October.

The stakes could become significantly higher if Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., in 1997, while President Bill Clinton was in office.

As of Monday afternoon, Pelosi didn't have Taiwan listed on her formal itinerary — which includes Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan — but various reports suggest the trip will occur sometime this week.

Chinese officials might not see any differences between an official or informal visit to Taiwan, involving Pelosi and the other congressional delegates.

A simple stop in Taiwan might "seriously threaten the peace and stability" of the Taiwan Strait, according to The Chronicle.

"If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, China will take resolute and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Zhao added: "As to what measures, if [Pelosi] dares to go, then let's wait and see. ... we once again sternly warn the U.S. side that China stands at the ready and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by."

Among other U.S. politicians on the Asia trip: Reps. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., Mark Takano, D-Calif., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.