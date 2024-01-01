×
Tags: usa boxing | transgender | athlete | women

USA Boxing to Allow Trans Women to Compete in Women's Category

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 11:19 AM EST

USA Boxing recently announced that transgender women will be allowed to compete in the women's category once they have completed "gender reassignment surgery" and undergo regular hormone testing.

In a press release last week, the organization announced its new USA Boxing Rule Book for 2024. Under the section "Transgender Policy," USA Boxing notes that minors must compete in the category of their birth gender, but adds that "a boxer who transitions from male to female is eligible to compete in the female category" if certain conditions are met.

The athlete must declare that her gender identity is female and that they have completed gender affirmation treatment. The boxer must show that her testosterone levels are below a certain ratio "for at least 48 months prior to her first competition" and her total testosterone level must remain below a certain threshold "throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete."

Testing to make sure these requirements are being met will be at the expense of the athlete, according to USA Boxing.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
169
2024-19-01
Monday, 01 January 2024 11:19 AM
