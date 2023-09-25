US Women Seeking Abortions in Mexico

An increasing number of American women are traveling to Mexico to seek abortions, The New York Times reported.

People at clinics in Tijuana and Mexico City, as well as activists in the northwestern city of Hermosillo, said they have seen women crossing the border from Texas, Louisiana, and Arizona, the Times reported Monday.

"Before, the women from [the Mexican state of] Sonora would go to the United States to access abortions in clinics," abortion-rights activist Andrea Sanchez said, the Times reported. "And now the women from the United States come to Mexico."

Luisa García, director of Profem's clinics in Tijuana and Mexico City, said she has received at least 80 calls this year from Americans requesting appointments after previously having seen about one patient per month from across the border.

"I can't believe it," García said. "America was free and open-minded about abortion, but now with these decisions about the court, women need to relocate their reproductive and sexual rights."

Carol Tobias, the president of the National Right to Life Committee, said she was not surprised that women were traveling to Mexico for abortions.

She added that the U.S. needs tougher enforcement to prevent people from easily delivering abortion pills in the mail.

"I think it's very sad that women are being told the abortion pill is an easy, safe way out of a difficult situation," Tobias said. "It's much more complicated than that."

The U.S. and Mexico have seen changes in recent years regarding their abortion policies.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the abortion issues to states.

Earlier this month, Mexico's Supreme Court struck down a federal law criminalizing abortion, reaffirming an earlier ruling that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional and allowing the federal healthcare system to provide services.

Twelve of Mexico's 32 states also have decriminalized abortion, and activists say they have renewed momentum to push local officials in the remaining states, the Times reported.

In an anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Mexican activists began organizing an underground system, sending thousands of abortion pills north of the border and helping women travel south.

"The truth is that years ago, we neither had nor envisioned collaboration with the United States," said Verónica Cruz, who helped create organization Las Libres, the Times reported.

"But faced with the urgency, the increasing restrictions, and having a model, resources like the pills, and as our territory progresses, it became evident that we needed to build international solidarity."