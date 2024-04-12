Report: US Moves Warships to Bolster Israel Defense

The United States military repositioned two destroyers Friday in the Middle East to help defend Israel and American forces in the event of a highly anticipated retaliatory attack from Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One destroyer was already in the region while a second was redirected there, according to the WSJ report. One of the destroyers reportedly features the Aegis missile-defense system.

The tactical moves came amid a warning from someone familiar with the timing and location of an attack by Iran, the Journal reported. However, Iran said no final decision had been made, according to the report.

“We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in Israel on Friday.

Gallant on Friday also met with Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, to discuss the possible Iranian attack.

Israel’s heightened preparedness matches tensions in the Middle East as Iran plots its response to two of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generals getting killed at its consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. Iran accused Israel of the airstrike that killed 11 overall and vowed revenge.

Reports of an imminent retaliatory strike by Iran have been persistent since. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Iran’s threats remain “real” and "viable.”

Iran and the U.S. also exchanged warnings Friday. President Joe Biden said his message to Iran was, “Don’t.” Iran’s message to the U.S. was “stay out of it.”

Israel, meanwhile, has already issued its warning.

"We will know how to defend ourselves and will act according to the simple principle that whoever hurts us or plans to hurt us — we will hurt him," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said April 5.