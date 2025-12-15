Conditional US Offer: NATO-Style Security for Ukraine

The U.S. offered Ukraine security guarantees similar to those provided to NATO members, but with a caveat: Kyiv must accept the deal now because a future proposal might be less generous.

The offer came Monday on the second and final day of peace talks in Berlin among U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials. Special envoy Steve Witkoff led the U.S. delegation, joined by adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

"The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like," a senior U.S. official told Politico, referring to the NATO treaty clause that states an armed attack against one or more members in Europe or North America is considered an attack against all. "Those guarantees will not be on the table forever. Those guarantees are on the table right now if there's a conclusion that's reached in a good way."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said after Sunday's talks that although his country was prepared to drop its NATO aspirations, it would still require "Article 5-like" security guarantees from its U.S. and European partners.

The U.S. expects Russia to accept such an arrangement, which could include Ukraine joining the European Union.

"We believe the Russians, in a final deal, will accept all these things which allow for a strong and free Ukraine. Russia, in a final deal, has indicated it was open to Ukraine joining the EU," a second U.S. official told Politico.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expects the U.S. will update it on the talks. Multiple media outlets reported that it could take place later Monday.

Asked whether the negotiations could be concluded by Christmas, Peskov said trying to predict a potential timeframe for a peace deal was a "thankless task."

The security guarantees would include monitoring, verification, and coordination, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

They would outline the role the U.S. would play if Russia breached a peace deal and attacked Ukraine again.

The guarantees would also include the provision of weapons to deter Russian forces. Officials did not spell out details of the U.S. role beyond reiterating that it would not send ground troops.

The largest hurdle for peace remains territorial control. That includes which contested areas Ukraine would retain and whether it would unilaterally withdraw from a portion of the Donetsk region it currently controls.

Zelenskyy said the U.S., acting as a mediator, would propose various measures to help reach a consensus on territorial issues.

"We and Russia have different positions as regards [to] territory," Zelenskyy said, according to Ukrainska Pravda. "I believe the U.S., as a mediator, will propose steps to find at least some consensus. I hope the U.S. will continue to play a mediating role in these matters."