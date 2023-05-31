US Sending Ukraine $300M More in Military Aid

The United States has agreed, in principle, to send Ukraine an additional $300 million in security assistance, including ammunition for drones and long-range artillery.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced the proposal, which would provide munitions for MIM-104 Patriot, FIM-92 Stinger, AN/TWQ-1 Avenger, and AIM-7 Sparrow surface-to-air missiles.

The Pentagon confirmed that the aid further prioritizes other artillery support, anti-armor weaponry, and countless rounds of small-arms ammunition. Meanwhile, the specific drones bolstered by the new aid were not disclosed.

"This authorization is the Biden administration's 39th drawdown of equipment from D.O.D. inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," defense officials stated, noting that total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since February, 2022, was now at $37.6 billion.

"It includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine's soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure amid Russia's continuing airstrikes killing civilians across Ukraine," the statement added.

The new assistance comes as Ukraine prepares to launch its long-anticipated counter-offensive to take back Russian-occupied territory in the eastern and southern regions of the country.

It also follows a Tuesday drone attack on Moscow, which Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have since blamed Kyiv for. The Ukrainian government has since denied any "direct" involvement.

"The attack caused little damage, was irrelevant for most Russians, and is being finessed by the Russian media as another Ukrainian provocation in the face of Russian restraint," Dr. Christopher Tuck, a military strategy expert at King's College London, told NBC News.

"Single incidents such as this will not change Russian domestic politics appreciably," he continued. "What matters more are larger trends, such as the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the level of Russian military casualties."