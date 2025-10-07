US Spy Jet Circles Russia Amid Drone War Fears

A top-secret U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet was spotted circling Russian territory this week, intensifying concerns about a broader conflict as drone incursions disrupted air travel across Europe, the Daily Mail reported.

The RC-135U Combat Sent, designed to intercept and analyze enemy radar systems, left England early Tuesday and flew over the Baltic states before looping around Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

The aircraft, call sign JAKE37, took off from RAF Mildenhall, a Royal Air Force station in Suffolk, England, at 2:32 a.m. Eastern Time and landed back in the United Kingdom at 9:36 a.m., according to flight tracking data.

The mission came just a day after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia of waging a "hybrid war" against Germany.

Merz blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for drone incursions that shut down Munich International Airport, stranding more than 10,000 passengers and forcing cancellations on German Unity Day on the final weekend of Oktoberfest.

"He is waging an information war against us. He is waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us," Merz told the broadcaster NTV.

The suspected drone activity is part of a growing series of airspace intrusions across NATO countries.

Airports in Denmark, Norway, and Poland have reported flight suspensions due to unidentified drones, while Romania and Estonia have also accused Moscow of probing their defenses.

The Kremlin has dismissed such allegations.

"There are many politicians in Europe who now tend to blame Russia baselessly and indiscriminately for everything. That's how we view these statements [by Merz]," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The whole story about these drones is strange, to say the least, but Russia should not be blamed without evidence."

The U.S. Air Force describes the RC-135U as a vital tool for delivering electronic reconnaissance to the president, secretary of war, Pentagon leaders, and combat commanders. Equipped with specialized antennas, radar arrays, and advanced navigation systems, the plane can be refueled midair, giving it virtually unlimited range.

The Combat Sent crew typically includes pilots, engineers, at least 10 electronic warfare officers known as "Ravens," and other technical experts. Their mission is to capture and decode foreign radar and communications signals, mapping adversaries' defenses and preparing countermeasures.

While the purpose of Tuesday's flight was not disclosed, its timing drew attention.

The same aircraft was tracked circling Kaliningrad on Oct. 2, the day of the first Munich drone incident. Munich's airport reported canceling or delaying 46 departures during the disruption.

The episode underscores growing unease across Europe, where suspicion of Russian interference is mounting.