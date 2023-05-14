Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghan on FBI Terror Watchlist

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Wednesday arrested an Afghan national who was on the FBI's terror watchlist crossing into the United States from the southern border, Fox News reported, citing sources within the agency.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who represents the district where the man was apprehended — near Otay Mesa, California — told Fox News the Biden administration's border policies are a national security concern.

"Biden's open borders," Issa said, "aren't just a gateway to 5 million illegals, record human and child trafficking, and the deadliest drug crisis in our history. Biden's reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America.

"They know they'll never have to leave. The nation knows what's going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done."

The apprehension took place a day before the expiration of Title 42, a Trump administration policy invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants because of health concerns.