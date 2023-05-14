×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | southern | border | afghan | national | terror | watch

Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghan on FBI Terror Watchlist

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 06:34 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Wednesday arrested an Afghan national who was on the FBI's terror watchlist crossing into the United States from the southern border, Fox News reported, citing sources within the agency.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who represents the district where the man was apprehended — near Otay Mesa, California — told Fox News the Biden administration's border policies are a national security concern.

"Biden's open borders," Issa said, "aren't just a gateway to 5 million illegals, record human and child trafficking, and the deadliest drug crisis in our history. Biden's reckless policy is also an open invitation to even the most wanted terrorists in the world to come to America.

"They know they'll never have to leave. The nation knows what's going on and this president has only begun to be held accountable for what he has done."

The apprehension took place a day before the expiration of Title 42, a Trump administration policy invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants because of health concerns.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on Wednesday arrested an Afghan national who was on the FBI's terror watchlist crossing into the United States from the southern border, Fox News reported, citing sources within the agency.
us, southern, border, afghan, national, terror, watch, list
175
2023-34-14
Sunday, 14 May 2023 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved