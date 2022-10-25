WH: Support for Ukraine Still Strong, Despite Progressives' Letter to Biden

The White House said Tuesday that United States' support for Ukraine's war efforts would "remain strong," despite the Congressional Progressive Caucus's signed memo urging President Joe Biden to establish diplomatic talks with Russia.

"Our support for Ukraine will remain strong until the end of this war," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Monday, the House Progressives signed a letter challenging Biden's handling of Ukraine and requested the White House engage in diplomacy discussions with Russia, in hopes of ending the ongoing war between the neighboring countries.

And earlier today, amid backlash from other congressional Democrats, the Progressives rescinded their memo-driven request to the Biden White House.

Regarding the White House's role in Ukraine and Russia theoretically ending the war, minus more violence or destruction, Jean-Pierre said that's up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and not the Biden administration.

"Our job, as we see it today, as we've seen it for this past year — more than a year — is to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs on the ground, as we see this war happening in Ukraine," said Jean-Pierre.

"We're doing this to strengthen their hand, not just on the battlefield, but if they choose, if Ukraine chooses to negotiate," she added.

According to The Hill, the House Progressives had been working on their bold political stance since the summer, but waited to craft a public notice until a sizable number of total Democrats signed on for the call to action.

That rationale unwittingly fueled the uproar among congressional Democrats.

"They waited to get about 30 [people] and released," one anonymous source texted The Hill on Tuesday, without going into greater detail about the sensitivity of internal negotiations. "Didn't consider election timing."

As Newsmax chronicled Tuesday, the House Progressives' memo offered initial praise to Biden for providing financial and logistical support to Ukraine's self-defense efforts.

However, the CPC also demanded "vigorous" diplomatic efforts in support of a negotiated settlement and ceasefire, through "direct talks with Russia."

And that included certain measures to protect a "free and independent" Ukraine, according to reports.

The Republicans have yet to offer a formal response to reports of internal Democrat disagreements over the last two days.

However, that didn't preclude Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., also the CPC chairwoman, from deflecting some heat toward GOP leadership.

"Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over," said Jayapal, referring to recent remarks from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pledging that a GOP-controlled House would not give a "blank check" to Ukraine.