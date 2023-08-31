×
Tags: us | russia | microelectronics | military

US Charges Man in Scheme to Get Tech With Military Uses to Russia

Thursday, 31 August 2023 05:10 PM EDT

A Russian-German national has been criminally charged in Manhattan with violating U.S. export controls over an alleged scheme to provide Russia with U.S.-sourced microelectronics that can be used by the military.

The defendant Arthur Petrov has been charged with export control, smuggling, wire fraud, and money laundering offenses, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said on Thursday.

Petrov was arrested on Aug. 26 in Cyprus at the U.S. government's request.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


