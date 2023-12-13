×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | russia | cybersecurity | hackers

US: Russian Hackers Launching Potential SolarWinds-Style Ops

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:58 PM EST

U.S. officials say Russian hackers are targeting servers hosting outdated versions of software made by the Czech tech company JetBrains for potential SolarWinds-style espionage operations.

In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. National Security Agency, the FBI, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the cyber watchdog agency known as CISA, accused the hackers, sometimes known as Cozy Bear or APT29, of trying to hijack the servers in a bid to access software developers' source code, something that could potentially allow them to tamper with its compilation or deployment.

A similar technique was used to doctor software made by the U.S. software firm SolarWinds, the statement noted. That cyberespionage campaign led to a wave of serious breaches across the government that were discovered in 2019.

Russian officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Moscow has previously denied hacking allegations.

In a statement, Prague-based JetBrains said it had fixed the vulnerability affecting its TeamCity collaborative software building tool in September and had been contacting its customers since in the hope of "motivating them to update."

It said fewer than 2% of TeamCity instances still used unpatched software.

Programs like TeamCity, which help manage other companies' software building process, can potentially make for ideal springboards for hackers looking to break into many different targets at once.

Securing that kind of sweeping access has been a key priority for APT29, which is alleged by Western officials and private cybersecurity companies to act on behalf of Russia's foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, and is generally considered one of the country's elite hacking groups.

The U.S. statement said the U.S. and its allies had identified "a few dozen compromised companies" in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It said the companies had little in common except that they had outdated and vulnerable versions of JetBrains exposed to the internet, suggesting the hacks were "opportunistic in nature and not necessarily a targeted attack."

The statement was co-signed by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre as well as Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service and its Computer Emergency Response Team.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. officials say Russian hackers are targeting servers hosting outdated versions of software made by the Czech tech company JetBrains for potential SolarWinds-style espionage operations.
us, russia, cybersecurity, hackers
342
2023-58-13
Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved