Marine Veterans Bash Biden for 9/11 Alaska Trip

Calling it the latest "snub to the American people," some Marine Corps veterans are sounding off about President Joe Biden's decision to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Alaska instead of New York City.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden plans to participate in a memorial ceremony at a military base in Alaska, while first lady Jill Biden lays a wreath at the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will reportedly visit New York City and take part in a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Marine Corps veteran Mark Geist told the Washington Examiner he was sitting on his couch watching the morning news when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred.

"For the next nine years, I was overseas and can remember exactly where I was," Geist said. "The day would start with a prayer for all of those we lost on that day and every day since. I expect the same reverence and compassion from the politicians of this country, especially our 'leader.' And when I see the lack of, my heart hurts for I see what we are losing."

Victor Marx, another Marine Corps veteran, told the outlet Biden's decision to skip New York is a "missed opportunity" that "sends the wrong message."

"By not visiting the sites, President Biden will miss an opportunity to demonstrate his dedication to upholding the values and principles that define our nation and it may leave some questioning his understanding of the significance of this solemn day in American history," Marx said.

Following the news of Biden's planned Alaska trip, Force Recon Marine veteran Chad Robichaux told the Examiner it's "getting tough to be surprised by this administration's disrespect."

"Another slap in the face to Americans," Robichaux said.

Biden visited all three crash sites in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and spoke at the Pentagon last year.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Texas, told the Examiner in a statement that Biden will be the first president "who did not go to a site, or at least the White House, to acknowledge the horrible incident that happened on 9/11/01."

"I don't think Joe Biden has the mental competency to do it himself, but it's, again, one more snub to the American people," Mills said. "This comes right after being unable to meet on the anniversary of the Afghan withdrawal, when his poor decisions led to the making of 13 new gold star families."