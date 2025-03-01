US Military Says it Killed Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday said it had carried out a precision airstrike in Syria, targeting and killing a senior leader in an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

CENTCOM said it killed Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

"As we have said in the past, we will continue to relentlessly pursue these terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.