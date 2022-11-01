Report: Violent Migrant Surge Thwarted at Border

An apparent physical confrontation between U.S. Border Patrol agents and mostly Venezuelan migrants along the United States-Mexico border was captured on film Monday.

The migrants, attempting to cross from an El Paso, Texas, entry point, were reportedly protesting changes to the Biden administration's immigration policies when the violent encounter ensued.

Shortly after noon, the video footage shows the migrants attacking border agents with poles bearing the flags Venezuela and Honduras.

There were also reports of an unknown migrant hurling a rock at the agents.

Border Patrol personnel responded by taking the high ground and firing pepper balls from a distance to drive the migrants back toward the Rio Grande river.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered a statement to Breitbart News, characterizing the incident as a number of Venezuelan migrants attempting to "illegally enter the United States while protesting along the Rio Grande International Boundary."

The hurled rock also led to an injury involving a CBP agent, officials confirmed to Breitbart. After that, the agents resorted to "crowd control measures."

"These measures included the use of the authorized less-lethal force pepper ball launching system," CBP officials said in the statement. "The crowd then dispersed and returned to Mexico."

The El Paso-based KVIA-TV first reported the incident being captured on film.

On Oct. 12, the Biden administration issued a new immigration policy for the southern border, returning up to 1,000 Venezuelan migrants per day back to Mexico — under the guise of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Title 42 statute, which activates certain coronavirus protection protocols during health emergencies.

Citing the reporting from Breitbart's Randy Clark: "According to a source within CBP, the Border Patrol is working with immigration authorities in Mexico to remove the migrants and transport them to the interior of Mexico to preclude a speedy return to the U.S. ... The source, not authorized to speak to the media, says the plan will be implemented in several key crossing points along the southwest border."

Despite El Paso reportedly being part of the Biden administration's Title 42 focus, "thousands of Venezuelan migrants continue to make the dangerous journey through Central America to Mexico and then to the U.S. border," writes Breitbart.

As such, El Paso city officials — most of whom are Democrats, according to Breitbart — have tried various means for easing the burden of daily migrant crossings, including participating in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing plan of transferring illegal aliens from Texas to New York City, a legally recognized "sanctuary" city.

According to Breitbart, since Aug. 23, the City of El Paso has chartered 25 buses and transported 1,135 migrants to New York City.

As Newsmax chronicled two weeks ago, tensions along the southern border are seemingly running high — and it's not always a case of Border Patrol agents confronting migrants.

While appearing on "American Agenda" in October, Newsmax border correspondent Jaeson Jones reported on two different cartels fighting against each other — through the usage of weaponized drones — along the U.S.-Mexico border.