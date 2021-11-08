×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Mexico | us | mexico | border | open | covid

US-Mexico Border Reopens After 20 Months of COVID Disruption

aerial view of cars waiting in lines to cross border
Aerial view of cars lining-up to cross the border at San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on Nov. 7, 2021. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 08 November 2021 07:37 AM

Dozens of crossings at the Mexico-United States border reopened to non-essential travel on Monday after a 20-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though life is not quite back to normal yet along the 2,000 mile (3,200 kilometer) frontier.

Ahead of reopening, hundreds of cars formed lines stretching back kilometers from the border at the Mexican city of Tijuana, while queues at pedestrian crossings grew steadily.

Still, differing rules over coronavirus vaccines threaten to hold up family reunions, while the prospect of some curbs easing has also encouraged migrants to try their luck seeking U.S. asylum, posing a new test for the Biden administration.

Maria Luisa Gonzalez, a California resident who visited Tijuana on Friday to take her Chihuahua puppy to the vet and see relatives, was losing patience as she waited to drive back through San Diego at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday.

"The operations to speed things up aren't working," Gonzalez said, visibly frustrated. "The road diverted me twice, the signs they posted are very confusing."

Anticipating heavy road use after reopening, Tijuana city council this week said it had re-routed traffic in some streets, but some residents were unclear where to go.

Tijuana's border with San Diego is one of the busiest in the world, with thousands crossing to work, study, or shop daily.

But some inoculated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States immediately if they received vaccines in Mexico that have not been approved by the World Health Organization such as China's CanSino and Russia's Sputnik V.

"I never imagined that because I got the CanSino vaccine I wouldn't be able to cross," lamented Donato Suarez, a driver at a private university in Tijuana who had hoped to visit relatives in the United States he has not seen for nearly two years.

"We even had plans to do something when the border reopened," he added, noting around 300 people where he works are in the same predicament. "We'll have to wait."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dozens of crossings at the Mexico-United States border reopened to non-essential travel on Monday after a 20-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though life is not quite back to normal...
us, mexico, border, open, covid, closures
332
2021-37-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved