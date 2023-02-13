Chinese Migrant Arrests at Border Up 1,230 Percent in January

Law enforcement officials have reported a massive influx of Chinese immigrants being arrested along the United States-Mexico border for January 2023 — a significant increase of 1,230%, compared to January 2022.

For January 2022, Border Patrol officials recorded only 80 apprehensions of Chinese migrants at the southern border.

Last month, however, that figure reportedly shot up to 1,064 arrests involving illegal Chinese immigrants.

According to government data, since the current fiscal year began in October 2022, Border Patrol agents have arrested 2,926 Chinese citizens along the southern border — compared to just 309 arrests in the same four months of the previous year (October, November, December, and January).

In 2021, two Yemeni men on the FBI's terror watch list were reportedly arrested trying to cross the El Centro sector in California — a region that, historically speaking, does not produce a high number of drug or human smuggling arrests, unlike the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors in Texas.

El Centro was also the first region of the southern to border to complete its work for the Trump-era Border Wall.

In 2018, while visiting El Centro, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen touted the completion of a 2.5-mile-long project, behind an outlet mall shopping center by the Calexico, California, port of entry across from Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.