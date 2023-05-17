Report: US Seeks Joint Military Planning With Israel

Israeli officials are treating a U.S. proposal made in recent weeks for joint military planning regarding Iran with suspicion, fearing it is an attempt to tie its hands from acting against Iran — especially its nuclear facilities — if the U.S. objects.

The Biden administration, which has been trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal from which the U.S. pulled out during the Trump administration, made the proposal to Israel a few weeks ago, Axios reported. U.S. officials said the proposal is unprecedented and could significantly upgrade U.S.-Israeli military cooperation.

Axios reported, citing U.S. officials, the proposal came up during recent visits to Israel by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla.

Israel didn't reject the idea but wanted clarification, including whether this process stays in the realm of intelligence and scenarios or extends to joint operations, a senior Israeli official said, according to Axios.

A U.S. official said the proposal was meant to reassure U.S. military backing to Israel and wasn't meant to tie Israel's hands. Such joint planning would mean each side would share its plans for different contingencies and can discuss ways to better deal with different scenarios that could develop regarding Iran's activities in the region.

Defense Department leaders "have made repeated public statements regarding our interest in expanding military cooperation with the Israeli Defense Forces, to include by increasing joint participation in military training exercises in order to improve interoperability and promote a common understanding of regional security challenges," Lt. Col. Phillip Ventura said, according to Axios. "The relationship between the U.S. and Israeli militaries is extremely close, and our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad."

In January, the U.S. and Israel held four days of joint military exercises, the largest of their kind between the allies. Approximately 6,400 U.S. personnel and 1,100 Israeli personnel participated. Among the 100 U.S. aircraft participating were four B-52 bombers, four F-35 fighter jets, 45 F/A-18 Hornet fighters and two MQ-9 Reaper drones. Six U.S. ships (including a carrier strike group) and six Israeli ships also participated.

It was said to be a show of force to Iran that the U.S. has not lost its focus on the Middle East despite the war in Ukraine.