US-Iran Nuclear Talks Revived After Near Collapse

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program have been renewed after appearing on the verge of collapse, as several Arab and Muslim leaders urged the Trump administration on Wednesday not to cancel the talks.

The meeting will now be held in Oman at Iran's insistence after the U.S. initially rejected changes to the original plan to meet in Istanbul, Axios reported.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat [Oman's capital] on about 10 a.m. Friday," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote Wednesday on X. "I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements."

The U.S. and Iran had agreed to meet Friday in Istanbul, with other Middle Eastern countries expected to participate as observers. But Iran said Tuesday it wanted the talks moved to Oman and held in a strictly bilateral format, according to Axios, to ensure the discussions focused only on nuclear issues.

U.S. officials were initially open to changing the location, then rejected the request before reversing course again after Axios reported the meeting had been canceled.

"We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, 'OK, then nothing,'" a senior U.S. official told Axios on Wednesday. "We want to reach a real deal quickly or people will look at other options."

The U.S. has moved a significant military presence, including the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, into the region.

The standoff sparked fears across the Middle East that President Donald Trump could pivot to military action. At least nine countries in the region reached out at the highest levels to strongly urge the U.S. not to cancel the meeting.

"They asked us to keep the meeting and listen to what the Iranians have to say," a U.S. official told Axios. "We have told the Arabs that we will do the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical."

A second U.S. official told Axios the Trump administration agreed to hold the meeting "to be respectful" to U.S. allies in the region and "in order to continue pursuing the diplomatic track."