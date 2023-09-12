×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us forces | china | taiwan | war

Air Force Secretary Warns US Must Deter China

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 12:21 PM EDT

The United States must enhance its military to counter the rising threat from Beijing, which is building up its armed forces to prepare for a potential war with the U.S., Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned, The Hill reported.

Although he said a military conflict is not inevitable, Kendall told the Air and Space Forces Association Warfighter Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland on Monday that the U.S. must be ready for a “kind of war we have no modern experience with.” 

He emphasized that “we’re all talking about the fact that the Air and Space Forces must change, or we could fail to prevent and might even lose a war.”

Kendall continued, “China has been reoptimizing its forces for great power competition and to prevail against the U.S. in the Western Pacific for over 20 years," and added that Beijing "has been building a military capability specifically designed to achieve their national goals and to do so if opposed by the United States,” The Hill reported.

He specified that China has created two new military branches: a force meant to counter aircraft carriers, airfields, and other critical assets, and a strategic support service that seeks to achieve information dominance in both space and cyber.

Kendall joins other Pentagon and U.S. military officials in warning of a potential war with China, possibly this decade, due in particular to tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing views as part of its territory.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States must enhance its military to counter the rising threat from Beijing, which is building up its armed forces to prepare for a potential war with the U.S., Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned, The Hill reported. Although he said a military conflict is...
us forces, china, taiwan, war
351
2023-21-12
Tuesday, 12 September 2023 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved