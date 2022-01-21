×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | us | evacuation | diplomat | family

Report: US Weighing Evacuation of Diplomat Families in Ukraine

A soldier walks in a trench
A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)

By    |   Friday, 21 January 2022 09:42 AM

The Biden administration is considering the evacuation of the families of diplomats in Ukraine, it was reported Friday.

More than 100,000 Russian troops appear primed to invade Ukraine — something seemingly made more likely after President Joe Biden's comments during a Wednesday press conference.

"Scoop: The U.S. is weighing whether to evacuate family members of diplomats stationed in Ukraine, sources tell @AlbertoNardelli and me. Announcement expected in the coming days," Bloomberg News senior foreign policy reporter Nick Wadham tweeted Friday morning.

Bloomberg reported that nonessential staff would be able to leave voluntarily while family members would be ordered to return home.

Sources told Bloomberg that a decision to evacuate simply reflects prudent preparations and not a sign the U.S. is certain Russia will invade.

Biden appeared to suggest that there could be a lower cost for a "'minor incursion'" by Russia in Ukraine as opposed to a full-scale invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday attempted to clarify Biden's remarks.

"President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies," Psaki said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva on Friday, trying to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s demands for concessions from NATO over its relationship with the former Soviet republic.

Blinken agreed to provide written responses to Russian demands and meet again in an effort to resolve the impasse over Ukraine diplomatically, Bloomberg reported.

Blinken told reporters "if Russia wants to begin to convince the world that it has no aggressive intent toward Ukraine, a very good place to start would be de-escalating," according to Bloomberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is considering the evacuation of diplomat family members in Ukraine, it was reported Friday. More than 100,000 Russian troops appear primed to invade Ukraine.
us, evacuation, diplomat, family
312
2022-42-21
Friday, 21 January 2022 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved