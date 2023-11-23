US Coalition Airstrikes Hit IRGC Interests in Syria

U.S. coalition airstrikes targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites in the Syrian countryside in response to attacks on a U.S. coalition base at the Conoco gas field in Syria, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

There were no reports of casualties from the U.S.-led airstrike, according to SOHR.

Iran-backed proxies launched missiles targeting Conoco, one of 43 aimed at international coalition bases, according to SOHR. The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement taking credit for the strike on Conoco.

There were also no reports of any casualties suffered by U.S. or coalition forces at Conoco.