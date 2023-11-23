×
Tags: us | coalition | airstrikes | syria | conoco gas field

US Coalition Airstrikes Hit IRGC Interests in Syria

By    |   Thursday, 23 November 2023 11:43 AM EST

U.S. coalition airstrikes targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites in the Syrian countryside in response to attacks on a U.S. coalition base at the Conoco gas field in Syria, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

There were no reports of casualties from the U.S.-led airstrike, according to SOHR.

Iran-backed proxies launched missiles targeting Conoco, one of 43 aimed at international coalition bases, according to SOHR. The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement taking credit for the strike on Conoco.

There were also no reports of any casualties suffered by U.S. or coalition forces at Conoco.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 23 November 2023 11:43 AM
