US May Lift Sanctions for Fentanyl Traffic Deal With China

By    |   Tuesday, 25 July 2023 05:12 PM EDT

The United States could lift sanctions on a Chinese police forensics institute that is allegedly involved in human-rights abuses in exchange for increased cooperation on combating fentanyl trafficking.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed how China and the U.S. could resume their talks about cooperating on fighting fentanyl trafficking, but officials in Beijing were firm in saying that the U.S. would first have to lift the sanctions on the police institute.

Three years ago, the Trump administration sanctioned the Chinese Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science for what it called a campaign of mass surveillance and human-rights abuses against China's ethnic Uyghur and other minority groups. China has denied these allegations.

"No member of the U.S. delegation offered to lift any sanctions on PRC [People's Republic of China] entities or said we would consider doing so," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. "The secretary discussed a working group on fentanyl that would allow each side to raise and discuss their concerns, and we continue to call on the PRC to stop the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to the cartels."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not directly comment on the discussions, but said in a statement: "If the U.S. genuinely wants to resolve its domestic drug problem, then it should respect the facts, withdraw the sanctions, and stop smearing and scapegoating."

