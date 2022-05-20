×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | china | economy | covid zero | policy | xi jinping

US Growth May Bypass China's for First Time Since 1976

xi jinping waves
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a commendation ceremony for role models of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on April 8. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 08:29 AM

China's economic growth may be lower than that of the United States this year for the first time since 1976 because of its coronavirus lockdowns and President Xi Jinping's strict COVID Zero policy, according to economic predictions.

China's economy is expected to increase by 2% this year, but the United States' gross domestic product is expected to go up by 2.8%, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.

Xi's COVID policy requires shutdowns when viral outbreaks take place, which is hindering the impact of Beijing's monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, the report noted, but in the United States, despite high inflation, consumer spending and hiring remain strong.

Bloomberg said its median forecast for China's GDP growth in 2022 is still over 4%, but still, the country's full-year growth will lag behind the United States's for the first time since 1976, at a time when China was still coming out of the Cultural Revolution, according to World Bank data.

Since that time, China's economy China has expanded faster and has been able to narrow its per-capita GDP.

The news could have political impacts on both sides. In the United States, President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to pass a legislative package in hopes of strengthening the United States against China.

He has already taken credit for the United States' economy outpacing China's, noting in a statement in January that "for the first time in 20 years, our economy grew faster than China's."

Xi is expected to win an unprecedented third term as the head of the Communist Party, but a 2% growth rate lags behind the Chinese government's official target of 5.5% for the year.

This would mean the country will have come in significantly under its planned goal since the late 1990s, when it started publishing its targets.

The 5.5% goal, the country's lowest, was set by the Chinese leaders before the major lockdowns started, including in Shanghai.

Politics may have played some part in the setting of a target that already looked ambitious before the latest pandemic-related measures, according to Stephen Jen, the CEO of Eurizon SLJ Capital.

He and colleague Joana Freire wrote in a report earlier this month that the main reason for the aggressive growth target was that it was "intentionally planted by the 'pro-growth' camp in Beijing to limit further 'crackdowns' and restore a better environment for the private sector to thrive."

Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc. economists Xiangrong Yu and Xiaowen Jin said this week that China could still bounce back, but that would require a "timely and decisive rollout of real stimulus measures."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
China's economic growth may be lower than that of the United States this year for the first time since 1976 because of its coronavirus lockdowns and President Xi Jinping's strict COVID Zero policy, according to economic predictions.
us, china, economy, covid zero, policy, xi jinping
427
2022-29-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 08:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved