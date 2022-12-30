Capitol Building, House Offices to Reopen for General Public Next Week

Visitors will be granted access to the Capitol and all House office buildings on Tuesday after a nearly three-year period of the complex being closed to the general public.

As part of the reopening, coinciding with the Republicans taking control of the House chamber, the public can partake in tours for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Republicans spearheaded the initiative of reopening the Capitol as a means of moving past the COVID-19 uncertainty, along with the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest on the Capitol grounds.

Back in Feburary, Senate Republicans introduced a resolution to reopen the Capitol building and House offices to the public — a measure that passed in the upper chamber.

However, that same piece of legislation ended up stalling in the House.

The Capitol will be open to the general public at noon EST Tuesday, around the time of the congressional swearing-in ceremony, according to a notice from the House members and staff from the sergeant-at-arms office.

And come March, the public will be given access to the Capitol Visitor Center.

The Washington Examiner reports that a "handful of Democrats" are also on board with the Capitol building and accompanying offices being available to the general public.

Among the other Republican-influenced policy changes coming to the Capitol, according to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who's likely on track to become House speaker next week: