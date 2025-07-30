WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | brazil | judge | jair bolsonaro

US Imposes Sanctions on Brazilian Judge in Bolsonaro Case

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 01:06 PM EDT

The United States imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the criminal case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday, accusing Moraes of authorizing arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppressing freedom of expression.

Bolsonaro has been charged with plotting a coup. President Donald Trump has tied new tariffs on Brazil to what he called a "witch hunt" against his right-wing ally.

The announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement in June saying that Washington was considering sanctioning the judge.

Moraes was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to impose economic penalties against foreigners it considers to have a record of corruption or human rights abuses.

"Moraes has investigated, prosecuted, and suppressed those who have engaged in speech that is protected under the U.S. Constitution, repeatedly subjecting victims to long preventive detentions without bringing charges," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Moraes recently ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle bracelet and stop using social media over allegations he courted the interference from Trump.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the criminal case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday, accusing Moraes of authorizing arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppressing freedom of expression.
us, brazil, judge, jair bolsonaro
178
2025-06-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved