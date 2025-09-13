Iconic US Brands Downplay American Roots in Marketing Abroad

Major U.S. brands have refocused their marketing efforts abroad, choosing to emphasize their local production and employees to distance themselves from America and President Donald Trump’s policies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

According to a Pew Research Survey published in June, roughly 59% of French, 66% of Germans and 79% of Swedes view the U.S. unfavorably. U.S. companies have had to battle the negative perception by highlighting the local economic benefits as geopolitical tensions continue to play a major role in consumer attitudes.

“Trump’s attitude toward his European partners has caused deep insecurity in Europe,” Franz-Rudolf Esch, founder of the ESCH brand-strategy consulting company, told the outlet. “That’s definitely impacted how consumers feel. Whether it’s having an impact on their purchasing behavior is another story.”

Coca-Cola's “Made in Germany” campaign, developed by ad agency fischerAppelt, launched over the summer to help mitigate the effects of rising anti-U.S. sentiment. The marketing effort states that 97% of the beverages Coca-Cola sells in Germany are made there and notes its suppliers and partners add roughly 9.1 billion euros to Germany’s annual GDP.

In August, Coca-Cola marked 125 years in the UK with a six-part documentary honoring a beloved British figure — the local corner shop owner. The series spotlights small retailers who stock Coke and other drinks nationwide.

Likewise, Procter & Gamble launched its “Where Quality Is at Home” campaign featuring TV host Kai Pflaume. The ad takes viewers on a visit to the company’s 10 German facilities to see "what quality means today, how it is seen, felt and lived."

Other companies noticed similar trends with McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski noting in May "an uptick in anti-American sentiment," adding, "What we have seen in our survey work is that there has been an increase in people in various markets saying that they are going to be cutting back their purchase of American brands.”

Trump declared last week that there will be serious economic consequences if the U.S. Supreme Court does not hear his appeal on a federal appeals court ruling last week that declared many of his administration’s tariffs to be illegal. The High Court has agreed to hear the case in November.