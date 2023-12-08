US Bases in Middle East Attacked Again

U.S. military bases in the Middle East came under fire on Friday, bringing the number of attacks on troops in the region to 82 after the attack on Israel by Hamas in October.

Politico Pentagon correspondent Lara Seligman on Friday wrote on X: "There were four additional attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since yesterday, according to a DOD official. Now 82 overall since Oct. 17."

Iranian news outlet Mehr News Agency reported Friday that four American bases in Syria were attacked with rocket fire by resistance forces.

Social media account OSINTdefender, which bills itself as an "Open Source Intelligence Monitor," wrote on X: "The Attacks on U.S. Forces in the Middle East today has been Neverending, with at least 10 Rocket and Drones Attacks reported against 6 different Bases in both Iraq and Syria in the last 12 Hours."

However, the Ukrainian open-source intelligence agency Molfar questioned OSINTdefender's reliability. Molfar claims that posts from the social media account "often contain pro-Russian propaganda or blatant lies."

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Thursday that there have been five attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East since Nov. 29, the last day of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but none in the past 24 hours.

"In terms of the attacks on our forces, I think it's important to remember that it's good that we have not seen attacks on our forces in the last 24 hours," Singh said. "We would like to see that continue."