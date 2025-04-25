WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us army | combat | fitness test

Army Rolls Out 'Sex-Neutral' Fitness Test for Some

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 04:19 PM EDT

Men and women in 21 combat military occupational specialties will have to meet the same standards on the U.S. Army fitness test starting Jan. 1, The Washington Post reported.

The move follows an order by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to eliminate gender-based fitness requirements in frontline roles.

"The five-event AFT is designed to enhance Soldier fitness, improve warfighting readiness, and increase the lethality of the force," the Army said in a press release.

The Army will begin rolling out the changes on June 1 with full implementation on Jan. 1. Changes will take effect for the Army Reserve and National Guard on June 1, 2026.

Under the new guidelines, men and women between 17 and 21 who serve in combat military occupational specialties will have to deadlift at least 140 pounds. Women will also have to complete the sprint-drag-carry event in less than 2 minutes and 28 seconds, nearly one minute faster than the current requirement.

Hegseth in March directed services to develop "sex neutral" physical standards for service members who directly participate in ground combat.

"It seems like a sudden change, but we review our fitness standards and our tests every three to five years," Army spokesman Matthew Ahearn said.

Many occupational assessments within the military are already sex-neutral, USA Today reported. Women in the infantry already must pass the High Physical Demand Tasks, which is gender-neutral.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Men and women in 21 combat military occupational specialties will have to meet the same standards on the U.S. Army fitness test starting Jan. 1, The Washington Post reported.
us army, combat, fitness test
228
2025-19-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved