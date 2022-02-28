×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | us ambassador | john herbst | ceasefire | resistance

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Pessimistic About Ceasefire Talks

John Herbst speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a rally
John Herbst, former United States ambassador to Ukraine, speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a rally in support of Ukraine on Feb. 20. (Kenny Holston/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 February 2022 09:51 AM

A former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said he did not expect peace to result from talks between Russia and Ukraine on the Belarusian border.

"No, I suspect all it will be is a place for the Russians to say, 'Surrender, accept our terms,'" former Ambassador John Herbst told Fox News on Monday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's got all these troops in Ukraine. He's going to play this out."

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began Monday, as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War II.

Although some people believe Ukrainian resistance has forced Putin to seek peace, Herbst, who served as ambassador to Ukraine 2003-06, believed otherwise.

"I think that's why [Putin's] going to push harder," Herbst told Fox News. "If we're in this situation two or three months from now, Russia might be realistic about its prospects. But as long as he thinks he can win, and he's only committed about half of Russians forces on the border to the fight. So, I think, unfortunately, it's going to have to play out over the longer [period]."

It was reported Sunday that Putin ordered that Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert — a move, Herbst said, that deserves a U.S. response.

"I think we need to send a very clear message that we have nukes, too," Herbst said. "And we're not going to be intimidated."

The ambassador pointed out that the U.S. and Russia faced the possibility of a nuclear conflict three previous times— over Berlin twice (1948 and 1961) and Cuba (1962).

"We defended our interests [each time]. We were not intimidated," Herbst said. "Putin's trying to intimidate us."

Herbst was asked about U.S. capability to shoot down nuclear warheads.

"Our defenses can be, I think, overwhelmed, as can be the Russian defenses," Herbst said. "So, that's the deterrence. They know if they launch, they will be destroyed as surely as we will be."

Herbst said NATO partners were responding sufficiently to help stop Russia's attack on Ukraine, especially with Germany's decision to send anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to the Ukrainians.

The ambassador added that sanctions imposed on Russia will "make them feel a great deal of pain over time and weaken their military."

"I just think we need to find ways to get more weapons into Ukraine," Herbst told Fox News, "make sure we have steady supply so the Ukrainians have things with which to stop Russian tanks."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said he did not expect peace to result from talks between Russia and Ukraine on the Belarusian border.
us ambassador, john herbst, ceasefire, resistance
417
2022-51-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 09:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved